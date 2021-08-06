Baby Faces
Funeral arrangements, visitation set for late Sheriff Lee Vance

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has released details of the funeral arrangements for late Sheriff Lee Vance.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, Vance died from natural causes due to COVID-19.

Public Visitation

Friday, August 13, 2021

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home

3580 Robinson Rd., Jackson, MS (masks are mandatory)

Public Funeral Service

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Visitation 10:00 a.m.

Service 11:00 a.m.

Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson, MS (Masks are mandatory)

*Cemetery Rituals and Last Call will be performed by the honor guard and other designees immediately following the funeral services on the grounds of the Mississippi Coliseum.*

Private Family Burial

Johnson Cemetery, Jackson, MS

You can also click here to send flowers or arrangements to the funeral service.

