Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers returned today along with higher humidity.  We reached a high today of 88 degrees, which makes it the 5 th day in a row of not reaching 90 degrees.  We’ll see that streak come to an end this weekend and next week with highs in the lower and middle 90s.  We may reach the upper 90s for a time early next week as well.  With rising humidity, it will feel more like 110 degrees.  There will be some afternoon and evening thunderstorms from time to time as well.  The average high is 93 and the average low is 72 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:19am and the sunset is 7:52pm.  There are two systems in the tropics that we are watching, one with a 20 percent chance of formation and the other a 60 percent chance.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Deputies say they found 62-year-old Katie Carradine deceased in her home in Fayette, Miss on...
Fayette man turns himself in, wife found dead
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
MDOT: Vehicle crash on I-55 at Northside Drive, all southbound lanes blocked
Holmes Co. Schools files for restraining order against state education leaders, governor
Woman evicted from home after drive by shooting
Woman evicted from home after drive by shooting

Latest News

Heat, Humidity Increases Into Weekend, Next Week
First Alert Forecast: few showers Friday; trending hotter, muggier this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few showers Friday, warmer, muggier this weekend
Hazy Sunshine, Few Showers Chances Ahead of Warming Trend
First Alert Forecast: Comfortable conditions to last through Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hazy sun to clouds Thursday; heat cranks up this weekend