Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers returned today along with higher humidity. We reached a high today of 88 degrees, which makes it the 5 th day in a row of not reaching 90 degrees. We’ll see that streak come to an end this weekend and next week with highs in the lower and middle 90s. We may reach the upper 90s for a time early next week as well. With rising humidity, it will feel more like 110 degrees. There will be some afternoon and evening thunderstorms from time to time as well. The average high is 93 and the average low is 72 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:19am and the sunset is 7:52pm. There are two systems in the tropics that we are watching, one with a 20 percent chance of formation and the other a 60 percent chance.

