Free back-to-school haircuts for kids, styles for girls Fri.

Barber Wilbert "Chill" Wilson cleans his clippers getting ready for another customer in New...
By Carmen Poe
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Your daughter or son can take advantage of a free, new style before returning to school Friday.

A Jackson salon/barbershop is hosting its annual giveaway to help Jackson Public School students.

The event begins at Noon Friday at Hair Explosion, located at 4515 Highway 80 West in Jackson.

Services are free, but parents must first pick up a certificate from Ward 3Councilman Kenneth Stoke’s office inside City Hall.

You cannot receive services without a certificate.

The address to Jackson’s City Hall is 219 South President Street in Jackson.

Hair Explosion Owner Jeffery Ross and Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes have provided the free cuts since 1995 but were not able to do so last year due to the pandemic.

