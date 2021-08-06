Fmr. Jackson mayor asks city council to name building after Sheriff Lee Vance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson mayor is asking that the city council honor Sheriff Lee Vance with his own building.

Vance passed away on August 4 due to complications stemming from the coronavirus. He had been vaccinated.

In a Facebook post, Tony Yarber, who was the mayor of Mississippi’s capital city from 2014-2017, asked the city counsel to honor Vance - but not just with a street named after him.

“Y’all give anybody a street,” Yarber wrote. “We want a BUILDING named after him! And don’t let it take forever to do!!”

In following Facebook posts, Yarber would write that “Every man needs a Chief Sheriff Lee D. Vance in his life” and also posted a picture of him and Vance with the caption “My Chief.”

Vance was in his first term as Hinds County Sheriff upon his death. He served with the Jackson Police Department for more than 30 years.

Vance was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the latter part of July.

His public visitation will be hosted August 13 at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home with his public funeral service at the Mississippi Coliseum the following day.

