First Alert Forecast: few showers Friday; trending hotter, muggier this weekend

FRIDAY: A weak disturbance will in kick clouds and a few opportunities for showers and storms to round out the work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect morning cloudiness to give way to partly sunny this afternoon skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Clouds will begin to thin and clear overnight Friday into Saturday morning with lows in the lower 70s.

Morning clouds will give way to sun breaks through the afternoon hours today. A few showers and storms will be possible as temperatures climb toward the upper 80s and lower 90s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/IsjoiR1SwQ — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) August 6, 2021

WEEKEND PLANNER: Weak high pressure will nudge over the area through the weekend and shift eastward. As it does so, expect few opportunities for hit and miss storms – but most of the weekend will mostly to partly sunny and dry. Humidity levels will increase and match increase heat levels. Highs will top out in the middle 90s both Saturday and Sunday, lows in the middle 70s – pushing ‘feels like’ temperatures to near 105 both days.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A gradually more ‘ridged’ pattern will bring heat and humidity flowing back into central Mississippi to levels like last week’s heat wave. Expect highs in the middle 90s with feels like temperatures between 105-115. A few hit and miss storm chances will also be in the mix amid a partly cloudy skies as a typical late summer pattern takes hold through much of next week.

