Fifth Circuit affirms lower court’s ruling finding no Constitutional violations at EMCF

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.(WTOC)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLBT) - Prisoners at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility have been dealt a blow by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Thursday, the circuit affirmed a lower court’s decision saying that the state had not violated the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

Several prisoners had filed suit in district court, citing conditions at the correctional facility.

The suit was filed in 2013. Between then and the time of the district court’s ruling, conditions at the prison had improved such that the court tossed the prisoners’ complaint.

Prisoners appealed that decision, saying that the lower court erred, in part, by failing to consider whether the past violations would reoccur, and that the conditions at EMCF were only made because the lawsuit was filed.

The circuit, though, disagreed and again pointed to the fact that the conditions had been improved since the initial complaint was filed.

The court wrote, “Even assuming violations ‘may have existed’ when the lawsuit was filed – the major changes instituted at EMCF removed any potential violation, meaning ‘the injunctive relief south by plaintiffs has not been shown necessary.’”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

