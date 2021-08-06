Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Fayette man turns himself in, wife found dead

Deputies say they found 62-year-old Katie Carradine deceased in her home in Fayette, Miss on...
Deputies say they found 62-year-old Katie Carradine deceased in her home in Fayette, Miss on Thursday.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a death investigation is underway following a husband’s arrest for the death of his wife.

Deputies say they found 62-year-old Katie Carradine deceased in her home in Fayette, Miss on Thursday.

It is unclear what transpired between Katie and 55-year-old Jimmie Carradine; however, authorities say he arrived at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office around 6:50 a.m. in his wife’s vehicle.

Mr. Carradine later disclosed to officers that ‘he had lost it’ and didn’t know if his wife was hurt or dead.

Deputies say charges are pending on the outcome of the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County
Man, grandson killed in Oktibbeha County plane crash
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Dr. Rachael Morris, second from right, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and a...
Just 6 ICU beds available in entire state of Mississippi as of Weds. morning
Eric Wall will take over as head of the sheriff's department following the unexpected death of...
Wall to serve as acting sheriff following the death of Lee Vance

Latest News

Chadarion Henderson (Source: Henderson Family)
Rapper Yo Gotti to pay for funeral, autopsy of man who died at Parchman
WLBT at 10p
Flowers says though he is free from the prison bars he is not free from those who still believe...
Curtis Flowers: The Other Side of Freedom
How COVID-19 has impacted openings for the upcoming school year
How COVID-19 has impacted openings for the upcoming school year