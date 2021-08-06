Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,094 new cases reported Fri.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,094 new cases and 8 new deaths on August 6.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 358,149.

So far, 7,621 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,032,928 people are fully vaccinated and 2,179,725 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they found 62-year-old Katie Carradine deceased in her home in Fayette, Miss on...
Fayette man turns himself in, wife found dead
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
Holmes Co. Schools files for restraining order against state education leaders, governor
MDOT: Vehicle crash on I-55 at Northside Drive, all southbound lanes blocked
‘Rest in peace, sir!’: Police agencies across Central Miss. offer thoughts, prayers after...
‘Rest in peace, sir!’: Officers across Central Miss. offer thoughts, prayers after Sheriff Lee Vance’s death

Latest News

Mississippi Blues Marathon
Mississippi Blues Marathon pushed back one month due to improper scheduling
Funeral arrangements set for late Sheriff Lee Vance
Funeral arrangements, visitation set for late Sheriff Lee Vance
Heat, Humidity Increases Into Weekend, Next Week
First Alert Forecast: few showers Friday; trending hotter, muggier this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few showers Friday, warmer, muggier this weekend