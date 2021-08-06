Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's previous wife last year. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday.

They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County
Man, grandson killed in Oktibbeha County plane crash
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Dr. Rachael Morris, second from right, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and a...
Just 6 ICU beds available in entire state of Mississippi as of Weds. morning
Eric Wall will take over as head of the sheriff's department following the unexpected death of...
Wall to serve as acting sheriff following the death of Lee Vance

Latest News

Flowers says though he is free from the prison bars he is not free from those who still believe...
Curtis Flowers: The Other Side of Freedom
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes...
Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer
The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an emergency alert from a sightseeing plane in the area...
Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash
How COVID-19 has impacted openings for the upcoming school year
How COVID-19 has impacted openings for the upcoming school year
Eric and Tangela Parker
Couple arrested in Arizona six months after deadly shooting at Hickory furniture plant brought back to N.C.