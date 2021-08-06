Alabama ICU beds 93% full; hospitals more prepared for surge, Harris says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state.

In the last four days, over 3,000 COVID-19 cases per day have been reported - a number 10 times higher than what was seen during the beginning of July. Between 75 to 80% of those tests are coming back from the Centers for Disease Control as the delta variant, Harris added.

According to Harris, 1,848 people are hospitalized across the state including 37 adolescents. When it comes to availability, 93% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied leaving about 7% of ICU beds open for those who may become sick and need one.

“Virtually all of those patients are unvaccinated,” Harris added.

Harris said hospitals are able to better treat COVID-19 patients because of having done so since the beginning of the pandemic.

“In terms of their supply, their material, their ability to handle larger number of patients you know ventilators shortages are not an issue,” Harris said.

As more hospitals reach capacity they have three options to make more space. The first is turning non-clinical spaces into treatment rooms and regular beds into ICU beads. The last resort would be creating alternative care sites such as a tent in a parking lot.

Harris said the number of reported deaths over the past couple of days has also jumped.

“Over the last three days reported to us 26 deaths reported to us from yesterday, 13, the day before 19, the day before that, and it’s been a few months since we’ve had three consecutive days with those kind of numbers,” Harris said.

While ADPH isn’t sure if those double digital numbers will continue, it does have their attention.

Harris reiterated that the best way to combat the virus is to become vaccinated and wear a mask. While the state is not mandating masks, ADPH does recommend wearing a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“Our recommendation for universal masking is going to stand,” Harris said.

The state is seeing a jump in vaccinations. Harris said every county in the state has seen an increase, with two-thirds of those being first doses. Harris encourages those who have had one dose but missed their second to return and receive it.

“The second dose makes a big difference,” Harris said, adding that the second dose significantly increases protection.

But Alabama is still “at or near the bottom” for vaccination rates compared to the rest of the country.

Harris says the state is also starting to see some vaccine waste. Over 65,000 doses have expired. About 47,000 doses of those were the Pfizer vaccine, which had doses that expired in July.

Harris said booster doses are expected but information on those and the timeframe is limited.

