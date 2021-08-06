Baby Faces
2nd explosive device in 3 days found at Jones County recycling center

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and JCSD personnel discuss the situation at Jarrell Recycling.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT
ELLISVILLE, Miss. – A Jones County recycling plant was locked down Friday by local law enforcement and federal agents after another “explosive device” was discovered at the same site an employee lost his life in an Aug. 4 explosion.

A United States Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from Fort Polk, La., arrived around 4:30 p.m. at Jarrell Recycling in Ellisville “to investigate the munition, render it safe and search for any other ordinance at the site,” Jones County Joe Berlin said in a statement.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had evacuated and closed off Jarrell Recycling after “a type of explosive” was discovered about 10:15 a.m. Friday.

The explosive was described as a “potentially military ordnance device.”

Friday’s action came just two days after James Keyes, 35, of Laurel, died Wednesday morning from “major lower body trauma” in an explosion.

It was Keyes’ third day on the job.

