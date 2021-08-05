Baby Faces
A year after first statewide mask mandate, Reeves has ‘no intention’ to impose coronavirus restrictions

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in...
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases are reported statewide, multiple school districts have implemented mask mandates to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

However, the decision has still been left to individual districts as Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will not implement any statewide mandates.

The governor’s press secretary Bailey Martin released the following statement to WLOX:

“To date, only a small percentage of school districts have mandated masks, and some of those mandates are only for a few weeks at the outset of the school year. While he does not believe that masks should be mandated in schools, Gov. Reeves also believes it is exceptionally important to get kids in the classroom and will continue to monitor this situation.”

It’s been exactly one year since Reeves announced two executive orders regarding COVID-19 and schools, with one order establishing the first statewide mask mandate.

“Gov. Reeves has no intention to implement mask mandates or business restrictions. Mississippians have made it clear that they are ready to get back to work,” Martin’s statement continued. “At the height of the pandemic Mississippi, had almost 232,000 unemployment claims. Today, there are approximately 20,000. Gov. Reeves will continue to implement policies that keep businesses open and Mississippi’s economy rolling.”

On Aug. 4, 2020, when Reeves first declared a statewide mask mandate, 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. A year later, 2,821 new cases were reported by the state department of health.

