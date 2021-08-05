Baby Faces
Warren Co. sheriff on quarantine after positive COVID test

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says he tested positive for COVID-19.

Pace says he’s had minor symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since March.

“The vaccine gives you a chance of not having severe symptoms. I’m confident if I had not been vaccinated this would be a very different story,” Pace said.

Pace’s 10-day quarantine will be over Saturday.

