Warren Co. sheriff on quarantine after positive COVID test
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says he tested positive for COVID-19.
Pace says he’s had minor symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since March.
“The vaccine gives you a chance of not having severe symptoms. I’m confident if I had not been vaccinated this would be a very different story,” Pace said.
Pace’s 10-day quarantine will be over Saturday.
