Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County

Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County
Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead after a plane crashed in the northeastern portion of Oktibbeha County on Wednesday.

Oktibbeha County coroner Michael Hunt confirmed the deaths but has not released their identities.

Oktibbeha County EMA told WCBI News that the plane went down near Camps Airport Road, just off Highway 45 Alternate.

The plane is believed to be a civilian aircraft.

Oktibbeha County deputies are on the scene, along with emergency management. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance dies
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
30-year-old found dead in cell at Raymond Detention Center
Man turns self in, claims innocence in Pyle Ave. homicide investigation
Jackson sees 88th homicide after woman found with gunshot wound to the head

Latest News

Historic Memphis church renovations underway in the Capital City
Mississippi schools evaluating COVID safety plans as Delta rages
Mississippi schools evaluating COVID safety plans as Delta rages
Man arrested months after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Mississippi schools evaluating COVID safety plans as Delta rages
Mississippi schools evaluating COVID safety plans as Delta rages