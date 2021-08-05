Silver Alert issued for 57 year old Jackson man
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators in Hinds County are searching for a missing Jackson man.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issuing a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Romario Pridgen.
He was last seen Wednesday evening on Flag Chapel Road in Hinds County.
Family members say Pridgen suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding where he could be, call Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.