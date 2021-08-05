Silver Alert issued for 57 year old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators in Hinds County are searching for a missing Jackson man.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issuing a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Romario Pridgen.

He was last seen Wednesday evening on Flag Chapel Road in Hinds County.

Family members say Pridgen suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding where he could be, call Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

