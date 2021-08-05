‘Rest in peace, sir!’: Officers across Central Miss. offer thoughts, prayers after Sheriff Lee Vance’s death
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement agencies across the state are sharing condolences after the sudden death Wednesday of Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance.
The agencies are showing how close-knit their brotherhood is by reminiscing on who Vance was, the impact he had on others and what he will be missed for.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.