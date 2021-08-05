Governor Reeves declares state of emergency within Holmes Co. Schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency with the Holmes County Consolidated School District Thursday.

Reeves posted the announcement online Thursday afternoon, saying in part, “I agreed with the actions taken by the Commission on School Accreditation and the recommendation by the State Board of Education.”

Today, after a thorough review, I agreed with the actions taken by the Commission on School Accreditation and the recommendation by the State Board of Education and I declared a state of emergency within the Holmes County Consolidated School District. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/9iQaNiRq7u — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 5, 2021

Both CSA and SBE determined an emergency exists because HCCSD has serious violations of federal and state law and accreditation standards, serious concerns regarding financial resources, inappropriate standards of governance, and a continued pattern of poor academic performance.

A state of emergency would make HCCSD a District of Transformation, which would result in the following:

The district’s accreditation could be withdrawn

The SBE would appoint an interim superintendent

The local school board would be temporarily disbanded

The SBE would become the governing body until the district is returned to local board leadership

An interim superintendent would remain in HCCSD until the district has sustained a grade of C or higher for five years.

An interim superintendent would work with district staff to correct all accreditation violations, while making raising student achievement the primary focus

Ironically, Thursday morning, HCCSD filed for an emergency temporary restraining order against state education leaders and the governor.

If granted, the restraining order would stop further action by the governor per the school board’s recommendation.

No word on how that litigation might impact the governor’s actions.

