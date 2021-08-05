Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Picayune mourning deaths of high school teacher, 16-year-old student with COVID-19

Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school,...
Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school, flags flew at half staff in honor of teacher Megean Millis and student Jenna Jeansonne.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Picayune community is mourning the shocking loss of two young lives to COVID-19.

Megean Haleigh Millis died Wednesday, August 4, following a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19 and damaging aftereffects of the virus to her heart and lungs. Millis was a biology teacher at her alma mater, Picayune Memorial High School.

During her high school years, she was a member of the Pride of the Tide Dance Team and was able to later serve as a coach for the girls on the team.

The Pride of the Tide family lost a precious soul yesterday! Please keep Megean Haleigh Millis family in your thoughts...

Posted by Pride of the Tide Dance Team on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school, flags flew at half staff in honor of Millis and student Jenna Lyn Jeansonne.

Jeansonne, 16, of Carriere passed away Sunday, July 25 from COVID-19 related issues. According to her obituary, Jeansonne “loved hanging out at P.J.’s with her friends. She loved her many animals and spending time with her nephew.”

She was was laid to rest by family and friends on July 28.

Private Graveside Funeral Services for Jenna Lyn Jeansonne, age 16, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, July 25,...

Posted by McDonald Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Dr. Rachael Morris, second from right, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and a...
Just 6 ICU beds available in entire state of Mississippi as of Weds. morning
Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County
Man, grandson killed in Oktibbeha County plane crash
Eric Wall will take over as head of the sheriff's department following the unexpected death of...
Wall to serve as acting sheriff following the death of Lee Vance

Latest News

Old Dock environmental clean-up could lead to new Reservoir development
Old Dock environmental clean-up could lead to new Reservior development
Old Dock environmental clean-up could lead to new Reservoir development
Old Dock environmental clean-up could lead to new Reservoir development
Belhaven garden planted in grief sprouts love, beauty, learning
Belhaven garden planted in grief sprouts love, beauty
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Free sweet tea Thursday at McAlister’s Deli
Free sweet tea Thursday at McAlister’s Deli