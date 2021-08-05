MDOT: Vehicle crash on I-55 at Northside Drive, all southbound lanes blocked
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a vehicle crash occurred on I-55 at Northside Drive/ Meadowbrook EX 100.
Law enforcement is on the scene diverting traffic onto Beasley/ Adkins EX 102. All southbound lanes are blocked.
MDOT says the traffic impact is high. WLBT will continue to keep up-to-date.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.