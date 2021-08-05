MDOT: Vehicle crash on I-55 at Northside Drive, all southbound lanes blocked

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a vehicle crash occurred on I-55 at Northside Drive/ Meadowbrook EX 100.

Law enforcement is on the scene diverting traffic onto Beasley/ Adkins EX 102. All southbound lanes are blocked.

MDOT says the traffic impact is high. WLBT will continue to keep up-to-date.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.