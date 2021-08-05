Man, grandson killed in Oktibbeha County plane crash

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – Two people are dead after a plane crashed in the northeastern portion of Oktibbeha County on Wednesday.

Oktibbeha Coroner Michael Hunt confirms that the two victims were Gary Dedeaux and his grandson Luke Reed.

Dedeaux was the owner of Gary’s Pawn and Gun and was a former member of the West Point Board of Selectmen. Luke Reed was an 8th grader at Oak Hill Academy.

In a Facebook post by Oak Hill, they said that “to know Luke was to love him” and that he always had a smile on his face.

Oktibbeha County EMA told WCBI News that the plane went down near Camps Airport Road, just off Highway 45 Alternate.

