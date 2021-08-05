Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Magee High School switches to virtual learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Some students in the Simpson County School District will be learning virtually for the next two weeks.

The district posting on Facebook that Magee High School campus has closed due to 16 positive student COVID-19 cases.

State guidelines advise that if more than three students in three different locations on campus test positive, a campus is recommended to be closed for fourteen days for cleansing.

Students and staff are scheduled to return to in-person learning on August 19th.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Dr. Rachael Morris, second from right, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and a...
Just 6 ICU beds available in entire state of Mississippi as of Weds. morning
Eric Wall will take over as head of the sheriff's department following the unexpected death of...
Wall to serve as acting sheriff following the death of Lee Vance
Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County
Man, grandson killed in Oktibbeha County plane crash

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for 57 year old Jackson man
Silver Alert issued for 57 year old Jackson man
Yazoo Co. High School closes two days due to a COVID-19 outbreak
Hazy Sunshine, Few Showers Chances Ahead of Warming Trend
First Alert Forecast: hazy sunshine late week; trending warmer & muggier this weekend
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’