Magee High School switches to virtual learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Some students in the Simpson County School District will be learning virtually for the next two weeks.

The district posting on Facebook that Magee High School campus has closed due to 16 positive student COVID-19 cases.

State guidelines advise that if more than three students in three different locations on campus test positive, a campus is recommended to be closed for fourteen days for cleansing.

Students and staff are scheduled to return to in-person learning on August 19th.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.