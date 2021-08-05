Baby Faces
Jackson State to require masks indoors for everyone on campus

Jackson State University
Jackson State University(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University will require mask in all public indoor campus spaces, regardless of vaccination status, to begin the fall semester.

Masks will not be required outdoors, but are recommended in crowded settings or when in contact with others for a long period of time.

All fall 2021 classes will be in person, with a limited number of virtual options.

School officials say they have modified all of their classrooms to accommodate social distancing.

“We recognize that Mississippi is currently experiencing an influx in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and our recommendations are made with this in mind. We ask that the JSU community remains diligent in its efforts to protect itself and others,” a statement from school officials reads.

