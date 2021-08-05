‘I never did a training’: Commissioners say $4K luncheons never happened, despite appearing in records

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County election leaders say they’re still trying to wrap their hands around what could potentially be millions of dollars in misspending in grant and county money, a couple of weeks after the problem was first brought to their attention.

At a special called meeting Thursday, members of the Hinds County Election Commission said multiple agencies had launched investigations into the commission, for the spending of more than $1.8 million in grant funds largely from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The grant was awarded to the group last fall, to help provide election outreach and to ensure safe elections amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, a review of the contracts shows that funds were spent to purchase everything from big-screen televisions and projectors to home appliances. Meanwhile, lucrative contracts were awarded to firms for work that appeared to be outside those vendors’ scopes of service.

The meeting was called in response to a July 22 meeting, where District 2 Supervisor David Archie questioned several expenditures, including two $4,200 line items to provide training luncheons for new commissioners.

The commission paid New Beginnings LLC a little more than $8,400 to provide meals for two training sessions for new commissioners, according to county records. However, at the July 22 meeting, no commissioners could recall attending those sessions.

Records show both $4,200 payments were signed off on by former Commission Chair Toni Johnson. Johnson was noticeably absent from the August 5 special meeting.

Meanwhile, election officials again said they could not remember attending any training.

“I, as a commissioner for District 3, have not received any new commissioner training, (knew about) or did not attend any training luncheons,” Chair Jermal Clark said, addressing those in attendance at the Thursday meeting. “I am speaking for me, and the other commissioners have an opportunity at this point to speak for themselves.”

Commissioners Kidada Brown, Shirley Varnado, and Yvonne Horton echoed Clark, saying they too did not attend or know of any luncheon catered by New Beginnings.

“I never did a training, not for new election commissioners, because that was my first request in January. When I first came, I wanted some training. And I wanted some standards and policies and procedures for this office to follow, and also for the election commission to follow,” said Varnado, who represents District 5.

Horton and Addie Green, an election commissioner from the town of Bolton, said their names had been falsely added to documents to show they attended training luncheons.

Green spoke to the commission during its public comment period. “I’d like to say that my name appears on a signing list here. I have not attended a workshop or training session, other than with the Mississippi Secretary of State. I’d like to know why and how my name gets on the list for a training or workshop or whatever. I did not put it on there,” she said. “I’d like for you all to follow up to tell me how did it get on there.”

Horton, who represents District 4, said, “My name appeared on a meeting that I did not attend. My name appeared on one that said January 3. That was on a Sunday.”

We have not been provided with a copy of those lists.

Clark said the only training members of his board attended was the Election Commissioners Association Mississippi, which is required for all 410 commissioners across the state.

“We have to be trained to get certification and that is the only new or old commissioner training we received,” he said.

He reiterated the fact that the matters were still being investigated. “Like I say, this is an ongoing process. It’s being reviewed. It’s being looked at. When we know, we’ll be more than happy to share with you what we know.”

In addition to the $8,400 in county funds, records indicate that last fall, New Beginnings received at least $118,000 in CTCL funds to provide cleaning services for the November elections and another $1,950 to provide catering to the Hinds County Resolution Board, the group that reviews ballots following the elections.

Under terms of the agreements, New Beginnings would be paid $58,000 to clean the election commission headquarters and county circuit clerk’s office from October 15 to November 20, 2020.

It would receive another $60,000 to provide COVID cleaning at all District 3 polling locations, the circuit clerk’s office, and election commission headquarters following the runoff election. The contract also called for buildings to be sanitized through December 31.

It was not known how many polling locations were in District 3. There are 108 precincts across Hinds County.

Payments to the firm were approved by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors in November and December respectively.

Records, though, show that New Beginnings is neither a catering nor a cleaning company, but rather a cosmetic supply shop. In fact, the company’s official name is New Beginnings Hair and Fashion LLC. Its registered agent is Sudie Jones-Teague.

We have attempted to reach out to Jones-Teague, but she has not returned calls.

Horton could not comment on New Beginnings’ ability to clean. However, she said the firm had a restaurant in Bolton and could provide food.

“I only know that they do provide food. And the food’s good,” she said. That’s the only thing I can, you know, refer to about.”

State records indicate that Jones-Teague and Stephen Teague share a home address of 150 Waywood Way, Jackson. Stephen Teague is the registered agent for S&S Burgers-N-Blues in Bolton, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Other expenditures are also being questioned, including a $35,000 contract with Don Gilbert Photography and $22,000 and $25,000 contracts with the West Palm Beach-based company Illuminated Enterprises.

Don Gilbert’s agreement included $10,000 in CTCL funds to take photos of election workers in Districts 1 and 3 for six days, edit those photos and provide them to the commission on a flash drive.

Gilbert also was paid $25,000 to “deliver food, t-shirts, ballots, poll numbers, mask(s), hand sanitizer and other material for (a) safe and secure election,” according to county records.

We reached out to Gilbert, who also has not returned our calls.

Brown, who was not on the commission when the firms were hired last fall, had not seen the Gilbert contract but seemed surprised that a photo studio was hired to make deliveries.

“I don’t want to speak on something that I’m not clear on, because I am a new commissioner here,” she said. “And I just don’t want to speak on it because I don’t know.”

Illuminated, meanwhile, was awarded $22,000 for a “Mask Up and Show Up” campaign. The contract includes $11,000 to produce the program and another $11,000 to run it. According to a letter sent to the board, the event was slated to run on Nov. 1 and 2, 2020. The other contract was for “additional operational management and supplies” for the county’s campaign for the safe and secure election.

Both Illuminated contracts were signed off on by Johnson and District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham, who was at the time board of supervisors president.

Illuminated Enterprises invoices. (WLBT)

According to the Buzz File business database, the Florida-based company “primarily operates in the health and dietetic food stores business/industry within the food stores sector” generates less than $45,000 a year and employs two people at a single location.

Kamera Washington, the company’s registered agent, confirmed that Illuminated was hired to put on a “mask up and show up rally... revolving around safe voting,” but said little else. Washington said she was unable to talk at the time and asked us to call her back. We did call back, but she did not answer.

All vendor contracts had to be signed off on by the board of supervisors. For his part, Graham said the vendors were vetted by former Election Commissioner Toni Johnson and that the board approved them “upon her certification and recommendation.”

Johnson’s attorney Warren Martin told WLBT that his client “has agreed to voluntarily work with auditors who are currently assigned to investigate county spending. To this end, any concerns with vendors and contracts should be properly addressed to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, as the governing entity of all county funds.”

While Horton could understand the New Beginnings catering contract, she does not understand why Illuminated Enterprises was brought on.

“I probably can address that because I am from Bolton. That particular business does have a restaurant in the little town of Bolton. You can actually go in and sit and get food and... get food out. I was confused about that myself. I had to do some mental thinking, going back asking questions, and I said, ‘oh, I know who that is. Because they have that connection. I think the owner (of New Beginnings) the owner also owns that place in Bolton,” Horton said. “The Palm Beach one, I was scratching my head, too, when I saw it.”

Archie, meanwhile, asked the commission to return $60,000 that he says the board of supervisors gave the commission last year to provide voter education for the 2021 municipal elections.

“I don’t understand how it is that we don’t run municipal elections, yet it’s still, ‘we need $60,000 to provide voter education in terms municipal elections,’” he said. “I’m going to ask this board to rescind that money back to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, so that money would not continue to be held in that account.”

It was not known if that money had been spent or when it was allocated. Clark declined to answer questions about it, saying the funds, like other aspects of election spending, were still being investigated.

CTCL is a nonprofit organization that has provided millions of dollars in grants to help make elections safe and secure in the wake of COVID.

Organizations that support CTCL’s work include Google, Facebook, Rock the Vote, the Knight Foundation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and The Voting Information Project.

Officials with the group have so far declined to comment.

Commissioners did not say what agencies were investigating the matter.

