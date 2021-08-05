Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: hazy sunshine late week; trending warmer & muggier this weekend

Hazy Sunshine, Few Showers Chances Ahead of Warming Trend
Hazy Sunshine, Few Showers Chances Ahead of Warming Trend(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: High pressure remains part of the forecast as we head into the latter part of the work week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies – with another day of haze and smoke floating in the air. Expect highs in the lower 90s. With tolerable humidity levels, heat stress will not be much of a factor. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out, mainly east of I-55. Lows will fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s as clouds begin to roll in late.

FRIDAY: A weak disturbance will kick clouds and a few opportunities for showers to round out the work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s. Clouds will begin to thin and clear overnight Friday into Saturday morning with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A gradually more ‘ridged’ pattern will bring heat and humidity flowing back into central Mississippi to levels like last week’s heat wave. Expect highs in the middle 90s with feels like temperatures between 105-115. A few hit and miss storm chances will also be in the mix amid a partly cloudy skies as a typical late summer pattern takes hold through much of next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Dr. Rachael Morris, second from right, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and a...
Just 6 ICU beds available in entire state of Mississippi as of Weds. morning
Eric Wall will take over as head of the sheriff's department following the unexpected death of...
Wall to serve as acting sheriff following the death of Lee Vance
Family seeking justice and answers after their loved one is shot and killed
Family seeking justice and answers after their loved one is shot and killed

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast
Warm, Quiet and Hazy / Smoky Through Mid-Late Week
First Alert Forecast: tolerable humidity & hazy sunshine mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hazy sun, tolerable humidity mid-late week
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast