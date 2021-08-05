First Alert Forecast: hazy sunshine late week; trending warmer & muggier this weekend

THURSDAY: High pressure remains part of the forecast as we head into the latter part of the work week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies – with another day of haze and smoke floating in the air. Expect highs in the lower 90s. With tolerable humidity levels, heat stress will not be much of a factor. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out, mainly east of I-55. Lows will fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s as clouds begin to roll in late.

Not too bad this morning - morning 60s will give way to afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Expect sunshine to give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon as a weak disturbance approaches tonight into Friday. A stray shower possible east of I-55. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/oxOeM3N20q — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) August 5, 2021

FRIDAY: A weak disturbance will kick clouds and a few opportunities for showers to round out the work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s. Clouds will begin to thin and clear overnight Friday into Saturday morning with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A gradually more ‘ridged’ pattern will bring heat and humidity flowing back into central Mississippi to levels like last week’s heat wave. Expect highs in the middle 90s with feels like temperatures between 105-115. A few hit and miss storm chances will also be in the mix amid a partly cloudy skies as a typical late summer pattern takes hold through much of next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.