Family of Marion County hit-and-run victim speaks out

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family in Marion County is heartbroken after losing their loved one in a hit-and-run accident last weekend.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says Michael Wellman was riding his bike along State Route 586 when a black Toyota Camry hit him.

The driver did not stop.

Michael’s mother, Hilda Landry, spoke about her pain and the justice she hopes to receive.

“That was my baby he took from me, and he had no right to do that,” said Landry.

Landry now faces the burden of buying her son. She shared what she told investigators.

“I was told that he had lights on his bike and he had a headlight on his head,” Landry said. “He said he was going down the highway and the car hit him and never even stopped. When it hit him, in my heart, I knew he was gone when he first hit him, because he hit him so hard.”

She just wishes the driver would’ve stopped to check because it might have saved Michael’s life.

“If you think you hit a deer, stop and go back and see, if that deer is laying there. But a deer does not wear lights and he don’t wear lights on his head,” said Landry.

Landry says the crash left her Michael almost unrecognizable.

“I can’t open my son,” said Landry. “I cannot have an open coffin for my son because that’s how bad that man messed him up when he hit him.”

Throughout this week, Landry’s been making funeral arrangements and hoping someone comes forward.

“This is what I want him to see. This is my baby that you took from me, for no reason,” said Landry.

Hathorn Funeral Home, on 167 Old Highway 98 East in Columbia, is handling the funeral arrangements.

If anyone has information on the hit-and-run investigation, call MHP (601) 987-1212.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.