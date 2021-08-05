Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,164 new cases reported Thurs.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,164 new cases and 16 new deaths on August 5.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 356,055.

So far, 7,613 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,032,928 people are fully vaccinated and 2,179,725 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Dr. Rachael Morris, second from right, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and a...
Just 6 ICU beds available in entire state of Mississippi as of Weds. morning
Eric Wall will take over as head of the sheriff's department following the unexpected death of...
Wall to serve as acting sheriff following the death of Lee Vance
Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County
Man, grandson killed in Oktibbeha County plane crash

Latest News

Hazy Sunshine, Few Showers Chances Ahead of Warming Trend
First Alert Forecast: hazy sunshine late week; trending warmer & muggier this weekend
‘Rest in peace, sir!’: Police agencies across Central Miss. offer thoughts, prayers after...
‘Rest in peace, sir!’: Officers across Central Miss. offer thoughts, prayers after Sheriff Lee Vance’s death
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hazy sun to clouds Thursday; heat cranks up this weekend
Silver Alert issued for 57 year old Jackson man
Silver Alert issued for 57 year old Jackson man