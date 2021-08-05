Baby Faces
Clinton schools requiring indoor masking for students, staff and visitors

(WAVE 3 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Public School District is now requiring masks inside all district campuses and buildings.

In a statement released Thursday, CPSD Superintendent Dr. Andy Schoggin said the district will follow recently updated guidelines put forth by the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics and MSDH recommending universal masking for all indoor activities in a classroom setting for all students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

“There is no doubt that our students learn best when inside our classrooms,” Dr. Schoggin added, noting this addition of a universal masking policy will assist in the district’s efforts towards eliminating classroom disruptions due to quarantines.

The district plans to revisit the universal masking policy by September 10, to determine its effectiveness and the next steps the district will follow.

