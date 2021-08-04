Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high reached 88 degrees after a morning low of 68.  Average high of 93 and the average low of 72 for this time of year.  It’s another dry day and one in which the temperature didn’t hit 90 degrees.  We should get above 90 Thursday and have another sunny and not so humid day.  Friday into the weekend will bring us lower and middle 90s with a slight chance for showers in the afternoons and evenings.  Overnight morning lows will be in the lower to middle 70s.  Next week could even be hotter with highs in the middle and upper 90s again along with the slight chance for afternoon showers.  In the tropics, there are a few disturbances in the eastern Atlantic that have a chance for development.  We are monitoring those, but they are not imminent concerns for us.  Smoky skies will continue for us at times due to smoke trapped in the lower atmosphere from wildfires burning in the western United States. Sunrise is 6:18am and the sunset is 7:54pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance dies
30-year-old found dead in cell at Raymond Detention Center
Man turns self in, claims innocence in Pyle Ave. homicide investigation
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring

Latest News

Warm, Quiet and Hazy / Smoky Through Mid-Late Week
First Alert Forecast: tolerable humidity & hazy sunshine mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hazy sun, tolerable humidity mid-late week
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
Lower Humidity Sneaks In Mid-Week in Cool Front's Wake
First Alert Forecast: Drier, more comfortable conditions are moving in...