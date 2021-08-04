Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high reached 88 degrees after a morning low of 68. Average high of 93 and the average low of 72 for this time of year. It’s another dry day and one in which the temperature didn’t hit 90 degrees. We should get above 90 Thursday and have another sunny and not so humid day. Friday into the weekend will bring us lower and middle 90s with a slight chance for showers in the afternoons and evenings. Overnight morning lows will be in the lower to middle 70s. Next week could even be hotter with highs in the middle and upper 90s again along with the slight chance for afternoon showers. In the tropics, there are a few disturbances in the eastern Atlantic that have a chance for development. We are monitoring those, but they are not imminent concerns for us. Smoky skies will continue for us at times due to smoke trapped in the lower atmosphere from wildfires burning in the western United States. Sunrise is 6:18am and the sunset is 7:54pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.