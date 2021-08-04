Baby Faces
Vicksburg city employees put under 14-day mask mandate

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs speaking previously.
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs speaking previously.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Citing rising COVID-19 cases among city employees, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs has ordered that all city government employees wear masks when they’re in certain situations.

All employees must wear masks if they are in common areas, such as bathrooms or breakrooms; if they are in the same room as another employee and are unable to social distance; or if they are riding with another person in a city vehicle.

Employees who work in an office by themselves will not be required to wear a mask unless another person enters the room and the individuals cannot practice six feet of social distancing.

The rules apply to all city staffers, regardless of vaccination status.

Failure to abide by the order may face disciplinary actions, including reprimand, suspension, or termination.

The news comes just days after Mayor Flaggs himself was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The news release did not say how many employees had tested positive.

