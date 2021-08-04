St. Dominic inspected and cleared by law enforcement after receiving threat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - St. Dominic has been inspected and cleared by law enforcement after receiving a threat Wednesday afternoon.

According to the hospital, emergency response protocols were “immediately enacted” after being notified of the threat.

Access to the hospital was limited while law enforcement completed a security inspection.

“Our facility has been thoroughly inspected and cleared by local law enforcement and our security team,” stated Maggie Goodman, a senior marketing specialist for St. Dominic. “We appreciate the community’s concerns.”

