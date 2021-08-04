Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

St. Dominic inspected and cleared by law enforcement after receiving threat

(WLBT)
By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - St. Dominic has been inspected and cleared by law enforcement after receiving a threat Wednesday afternoon.

According to the hospital, emergency response protocols were “immediately enacted” after being notified of the threat.

Access to the hospital was limited while law enforcement completed a security inspection.

“Our facility has been thoroughly inspected and cleared by local law enforcement and our security team,” stated Maggie Goodman, a senior marketing specialist for St. Dominic. “We appreciate the community’s concerns.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance dies
30-year-old found dead in cell at Raymond Detention Center
Man turns self in, claims innocence in Pyle Ave. homicide investigation
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring

Latest News

Aerial shot of the LSU campus
LSU requires students to submit proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID tests
WLBT at 5p
Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine at...
Woodward: Kids should ‘definitely’ return to school this fall - with masks
Mississippi State campus in Starkville.
Mississippi State to require masks inside all campus buildings to start school year