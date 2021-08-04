Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Public invited to weigh in on redrawing of legislative districts

This hearing is one of nine public hearings to be conducted across Mississippi.
This hearing is one of nine public hearings to be conducted across Mississippi.(Alcorn State University)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State University’s School of Business will host the Legislative Redistricting Hearing Monday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. in the school’s auditorium located at 9 Campus Drive, Natchez, Mississippi.

This event will be live-streamed by the Mississippi Legislature.

Redistricting, which happens every 10 years after the Census, is the process of redrawing legislative districts to ensure proper congressional appointment and to balance district populations.

This hearing is one nine public hearings to be conducted across Mississippi.

Alcorn’s 20th president, Felecia M. Nave, supports the University’s dedication to community service.

“This is an opportunity to allow members of the public to voice their opinions regarding representation that impacts their community,” said Nave. “Alcorn is pleased to play a role in this civic engagement opportunity.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man turns self in, claims innocence in Pyle Ave. homicide investigation
30-year-old found dead in cell at Raymond Detention Center
Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring
Fargo Public Schools
State to ask governor to abolish the Holmes Co. school district
Parents have different views on mask requirements at Madison County School Board meeting Monday
Parents have different views on mask requirements at Madison County School Board meeting

Latest News

An explosion was reported Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Explosion reported in Jones County; 1 hurt
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,821 new cases reported Wed.
How to prepare kids to return to school
How to prepare kids to return to school
Hudspeth Regional Center hosts jobs fair Wed.