Public invited to weigh in on redrawing of legislative districts

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State University’s School of Business will host the Legislative Redistricting Hearing Monday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. in the school’s auditorium located at 9 Campus Drive, Natchez, Mississippi.

This event will be live-streamed by the Mississippi Legislature.

Redistricting, which happens every 10 years after the Census, is the process of redrawing legislative districts to ensure proper congressional appointment and to balance district populations.

This hearing is one nine public hearings to be conducted across Mississippi.

Alcorn’s 20th president, Felecia M. Nave, supports the University’s dedication to community service.

“This is an opportunity to allow members of the public to voice their opinions regarding representation that impacts their community,” said Nave. “Alcorn is pleased to play a role in this civic engagement opportunity.”

