New Horizon Church to host vaccination event with Miss USA 2020, Asya Branch

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local church is hosting a free, indoor vaccination event Wednesday, August 4.

It is set to begin at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. They will offer the Pfizer vaccine as well as other community resources.

Miss USA 2020, Asya Branch, will also be in attendance as well as other community leaders.

There is no pre-registration required.

