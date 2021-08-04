Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

New Horizon Church to host vaccination event with Miss USA 2020, Asya Branch

New Horizon Church to host vaccination event with Miss USA 2020, Asya Branch
New Horizon Church to host vaccination event with Miss USA 2020, Asya Branch(New Horizon Church)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local church is hosting a free, indoor vaccination event Wednesday, August 4.

It is set to begin at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. They will offer the Pfizer vaccine as well as other community resources.

Miss USA 2020, Asya Branch, will also be in attendance as well as other community leaders.

There is no pre-registration required.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring
Man turns self in, claims innocence in Pyle Ave. homicide investigation
Former Hinds County DA representing man involved in deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue
J.T. Williamson discusses why he supported medical marijuana, but not Initiative 65.
Longtime radio host passes away after battle with cancer
Police chase ends in Jackson.
One suspect arrested, one still on the loose following police chase into Jackson

Latest News

Along with the Centers for Disease Control, Hattiesburg Clinic officials say the belief that...
Local OB-GYN debunks COVID vaccine infertility myths
In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague