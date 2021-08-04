Man arrested months after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested in relation to a shooting in June that left a 24-year-old dead.

Jocquize Williams, 22, has been charged with murder, kidnapping and being a convicted felon with a firearm after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend at the Edgewood Terrace Apartments on June 3.

He then allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend and her 1-year-old son from the scene. They were found safe in Holmes County a day later.

It was also revealed that Williams was one of four inmates who snuck out of a Mississippi jail in 2017 only to return to the jail hours later. All four inmates were charged with commercial burglary.

Williams was apprehended with the assistance from US Marshals Task Force.

