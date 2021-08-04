LSU, Southern release new back to school requirements; LSU provides COVID entry test procedure details

Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU President Dr. William Tate IV sent a letter on Wednesday, August 4 to faculty, staff, and students outlining the university’s COVID-19 mitigation protocols for the 2021 fall semester.
“First is, we will require masks to be worn indoors by all community members at LSU. Secondly, students, when they return, must provide evidence of a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination,” said LSU president William F. Tate IV.
Tate says the decision comes after reviewing recommendations from LSU’s medical advisory panel and staff.
“We’ve decided on the protocols for the fall that will keep our classroom and instruction environment safe and allow for maximum engagement in a traditional residential environment like a university,” Tate continued.
“I don’t like that really because I’m not vaccinated. I had COVID about a year, year and a half ago when it first came out. I haven’t had COVID since, been healthy, my immune system is good I mean...getting the vaccine to me seems pointless at this point but I know I probably should get it if I’m about to be back in-person,” said Marcus Hathron.
Marcus is a junior at LSU and says he’s considering the shot but having to provide a monthly negative test, to him, seems a little much.
“Showing my results could get annoying at times, I guess. You know like yeah I’m COVID free, I’m COVID free. Especially if I’m wearing a mask too, you feel me, and still trying to keep my distance a little bit so...,” Hathron continued.
Others said they would do what’s they must in exchange for a normal year with a normal football season.
“I’m very nervous that as soon as school starts and everyone comes back to campus that the numbers are going to increase like crazy like what happened last year and they’re going to cancel or they’re going to have limited people in Death Valley and that’s just not the same experience,” said LSU senior Natalie Richard.
Officials at Southern University said they’ve never lifted their mask mandate. They added no student will be required to show proof of vaccination or monthly negative COVID tests but students living on campus must show one of the two at least once before they move in on Monday, August 9.
LSU is set to resume classes starting this month.
Read the letter below:
On Monday, August 9, LSU released a letter to students outlining the COVID entry test procedure: