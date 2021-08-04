Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

LSU, Southern release new back to school requirements; LSU provides COVID entry test procedure details

Aerial shot of the LSU campus
Aerial shot of the LSU campus
By Chris Rosato
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU President Dr. William Tate IV sent a letter on Wednesday, August 4 to faculty, staff, and students outlining the university’s COVID-19 mitigation protocols for the 2021 fall semester.

“First is, we will require masks to be worn indoors by all community members at LSU. Secondly, students, when they return, must provide evidence of a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination,” said LSU president William F. Tate IV.

Tate says the decision comes after reviewing recommendations from LSU’s medical advisory panel and staff.

“We’ve decided on the protocols for the fall that will keep our classroom and instruction environment safe and allow for maximum engagement in a traditional residential environment like a university,” Tate continued.

“I don’t like that really because I’m not vaccinated. I had COVID about a year, year and a half ago when it first came out. I haven’t had COVID since, been healthy, my immune system is good I mean...getting the vaccine to me seems pointless at this point but I know I probably should get it if I’m about to be back in-person,” said Marcus Hathron.

Marcus is a junior at LSU and says he’s considering the shot but having to provide a monthly negative test, to him, seems a little much.

“Showing my results could get annoying at times, I guess. You know like yeah I’m COVID free, I’m COVID free. Especially if I’m wearing a mask too, you feel me, and still trying to keep my distance a little bit so...,” Hathron continued.

Others said they would do what’s they must in exchange for a normal year with a normal football season.

“I’m very nervous that as soon as school starts and everyone comes back to campus that the numbers are going to increase like crazy like what happened last year and they’re going to cancel or they’re going to have limited people in Death Valley and that’s just not the same experience,” said LSU senior Natalie Richard.

Officials at Southern University said they’ve never lifted their mask mandate. They added no student will be required to show proof of vaccination or monthly negative COVID tests but students living on campus must show one of the two at least once before they move in on Monday, August 9.

LSU is set to resume classes starting this month.

Read the letter below:

On Monday, August 9, LSU released a letter to students outlining the COVID entry test procedure:

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 Sunday night on Woodrow...
23-year-old woman shot, killed on Woodrow Wilson, police say
Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
According to the fire department, Adams passed away as a result of injuries sustained while...
Yazoo Co. Lieutenant dies after car fire
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child

Latest News

MSDH investigating E. coli outbreak at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie
Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his...
‘The vaccine works’: Archie Manning urges Mississippians to protect against COVID-19
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’