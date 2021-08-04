Hudspeth Regional Center hosts jobs fair Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Hudspeth Regional Center is hiring.

They’ve teamed up with Jobs for Jacksonians to help fill mental health field positions.

The Hudspeth Center offers mental health services to thousands of patients.

They’re looking to place people in positions including care workers, specialists and campus police officers.

Anyone in search of work should apply.

Many people have been without jobs due to the pandemic and companies are experiencing worker shortages.

Jobs for Jacksonians is an initiative created to provide information on employment opportunities for City of Jackson residents and those in the metro area

The Jobs for Jacksonian program also offers job readiness workshops, help with writing a professional resume, and improving interviewing techniques.

Since March, the program has helped More than 500 people have found jobs during these weekly job fairs.

The fair is Wednesday, August 4th from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Tougaloo Community Center, located at 318 Vine Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39213.

