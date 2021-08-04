Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Hudspeth Regional Center hosts jobs fair Wed.

(WBAY)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Hudspeth Regional Center is hiring.

They’ve teamed up with Jobs for Jacksonians to help fill mental health field positions.

The Hudspeth Center offers mental health services to thousands of patients.

They’re looking to place people in positions including care workers, specialists and campus police officers.

Anyone in search of work should apply.

Many people have been without jobs due to the pandemic and companies are experiencing worker shortages.

Jobs for Jacksonians is an initiative created to provide information on employment opportunities for City of Jackson residents and those in the metro area

The Jobs for Jacksonian program also offers job readiness workshops, help with writing a professional resume, and improving interviewing techniques.

Since March, the program has helped More than 500 people have found jobs during these weekly job fairs.

The fair is Wednesday, August 4th from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Tougaloo Community Center, located at 318 Vine Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39213.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man turns self in, claims innocence in Pyle Ave. homicide investigation
30-year-old found dead in cell at Raymond Detention Center
Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring
Fargo Public Schools
State to ask governor to abolish the Holmes Co. school district
Parents have different views on mask requirements at Madison County School Board meeting Monday
Parents have different views on mask requirements at Madison County School Board meeting

Latest News

Warm, Quiet and Hazy / Smoky Through Mid-Late Week
First Alert Forecast: tolerable humidity & hazy sunshine mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hazy sun, tolerable humidity mid-late week
More Mississippians are getting their COVID-19 shots.
Vaccination rate increasing in Mississippi amid latest Delta surge
Family seeking justice and answers after their loved one is shot and killed
Family seeking justice and answers after their loved one is shot and killed