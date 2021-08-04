Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance has died, weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cpt. Tyree Jones confirmed the information Wednesday.

“The coroner hasn’t made it here, so I can’t confirm anything other than he’s deceased,” he said. “Once we get more information, we’ll make it available.”

At 11:12 AM, AMR responded to the residence of Hinds County Sheriff Lee D. Vance regarding a medical emergency. Sheriff Vance was non-responsive when medical personnel arrived and pronounced deceased. The Coroner has been dispatched to the residence. — Hinds County Sheriff's Office (@CountyHinds) August 4, 2021

Vance was in his first term as Hinds County Sheriff.

Previously, he was a longtime officer with the Jackson Police Department, serving as chief from 2014 to 2017.

He served for more than 30 years with the department.

Vance was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last month. We cannot confirm that death was COVID-related. Vance had been fully vaccinated against the virus.

He was elected sheriff in 2019, defeating the first-term incumbent Victor Mason.

News comes a couple of weeks after we reported a COVID outbreak at the Hinds County Detention Center and Work Center in Raymond. At the time, 60 detainees tested positive for the virus, as had 14 employees.

The outbreak also impacted several leaders within the sheriff’s office, including Vance, Undersheriff Allen White and Cpt. Tyree Jones. Jones has recovered from the virus, testing negative for it last week. White, meanwhile, has been released from the hospital after he was admitted for COVID-related double-pneumonia.

Vance was 63.

