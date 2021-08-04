Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance has died, weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cpt. Tyree Jones confirmed the information Wednesday.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, Vance died from natural causes due to COVID-19. His death will be labeled as a “COVID related death.”

An ambulance was dispatched to Vance’s home just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. He was found non-responsive and later pronounced dead.

Vance was in his first term as Hinds County Sheriff.

Previously, he was a longtime officer with the Jackson Police Department, serving as chief from 2014 to 2017.

He served for more than 30 years with the department.

Vance was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last month. Vance had been fully vaccinated against the virus.

He was elected sheriff in 2019, defeating the first-term incumbent Victor Mason.

“He was just an exceptional person and a great leader who will be sorely missed in this community and in my life as well,” Jones said of Vance, a man he considered a father figure.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued this statement on Vance’s death:

The City of Jackson collectively grieves the loss of Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance and sends its prayers to his family. Sheriff Vance was a bright light in the City of Jackson demonstrating an unwavering commitment to its residents through his lifetime of work ensuring public safety. Sheriff Vance loved serving people, a love that was often shown through the warmth of his infectious smile. His lifetime of service spanned from serving as a JPD officer to later rising up the ranks to become JPD chief of police and finally serving as our beloved sheriff. Sheriff Vance was not only a friend to our city, but I considered him a personal friend of mine. He supported efforts toward the growth and development of Jackson and was a personal support to both me and my father. Our prayers are with his family and all of those who were touched by his life.

Gov. Tate Reeves also offered his condolences in a Tweet. “Mississippi lost a true law enforcement hero today, who spent 30+ years keeping Hinds Co. residents safe. Over many of those years, Lee Vance was a personal friend to me & so many others in this community.”

MS lost a true law enforcement hero today who spent 30+ years keeping Hinds Co. residents safe. Over many of those years, Lee Vance was a personal friend to me & so many others in this community.@firstladyofms & I send our deepest condolences to the Vance family & @CountyHinds. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 4, 2021

The news comes a couple of weeks after we reported a COVID outbreak at the Hinds County Detention Center and Work Center in Raymond. At the time, 60 detainees tested positive for the virus, as had 14 employees.

The outbreak also impacted several leaders within the sheriff’s office, including Vance, Undersheriff Allen White and Cpt. Tyree Jones. Jones has recovered from the virus, testing negative for it last week. White, meanwhile, has been released from the hospital after he was admitted for COVID-related double-pneumonia.

Vance was 63.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.