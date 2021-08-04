Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party

Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party(WBTV)
By Alex Giles
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Alan Cloninger will not be seeking reelection as sheriff of Gaston County. He has served as sheriff for the past 16 years.

Cloninger made the announcement Wednesday in an exclusive interview with WBTV.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. I’ve devoted my life serving all the citizens of Gaston County, but the time has come that I must put my family first,” said Cloninger. “Today I am announcing that I am retiring at the end of this term as your sheriff. I will serve out the remainder of my term with honor, concern and integrity as I always have.”

Cloninger has been a Democratic leader in a very Republican county. He explained Wednesday that he no longer wishes to be affiliated with the Democratic Party.

“The present Democratic Party has left me. There is no home for a conservative Democrat in today’s Democratic Party. Therefore, today I will be changing my party affiliation from Democrat to unaffiliated voter.”

The sheriff also explained why he is choosing to detach himself from the party.

“Some of the new Democrats in Washington attack and degrade all law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to protect the people,” said Cloninger.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance dies
30-year-old found dead in cell at Raymond Detention Center
Man turns self in, claims innocence in Pyle Ave. homicide investigation
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring

Latest News

St. Dominic inspected and cleared by law enforcement after receiving threat
Aerial shot of the LSU campus
LSU requires students to submit proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID tests
WLBT at 5p
Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine at...
Woodward: Kids should ‘definitely’ return to school this fall - with masks
Mississippi State campus in Starkville.
Mississippi State to require masks inside all campus buildings to start school year