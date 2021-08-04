Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is now forecasting 15 to 21 named storms...
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is now forecasting 15 to 21 named storms instead of the 13 to 20 it predicted in May.(Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.

The agency is now forecasting 15 to 21 named storms instead of the 13 to 20 it predicted in May. Meteorologists also said the number of expected hurricanes is seven to 10, instead of six to 10.

The chance for an above-average hurricane season increased from 60% to 65%, with a 15% chance that forecasters will run past the list of 21 storm names. Last year saw a record 30 named storms and forecasters had to use Greek letters by the end of the season.

A reduction in high-level cross winds, normal to slightly warmer sea temperatures, increased rains in Africa where seeds of stronger storms start, a possible cooling of the central Pacific and a general period of high storm activity since 1995 are reasons for a busy season, said lead forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.

Colorado State University, which pioneered hurricane seasonal forecasts, last month also increased the number of storms expected in its forecast.

In early July, soon-to-be Hurricane Elsa formed and was the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating a mark set last year. Elsa also formed in the eastern Caribbean and history shows that years when storms develop in eastern Caribbean in June or July it tends to be a busy season, Rosencrans said.

Hurricane season lasts through the end of November, with its peak running from mid-August to mid-October.

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man turns self in, claims innocence in Pyle Ave. homicide investigation
30-year-old found dead in cell at Raymond Detention Center
Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring
Jackson sees 88th homicide after woman found with gunshot wound to the head
Fargo Public Schools
State to ask governor to abolish the Holmes Co. school district

Latest News

Mattel honors global frontline medical workers with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.
Barbie unveils dolls honoring frontline workers
FILE - Former Beatle George Harrison performs during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New...
George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ hits a milestone
WATCH LIVE: UMMC updates its COVID-19 response
WATCH LIVE: UMMC updates its COVID-19 response
A year after the Beirut blast, survivors are still grieving, still angry, and still waiting for...
Grieving and angry, Lebanon marks Beirut blast anniversary