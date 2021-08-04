First Alert Forecast: tolerable humidity & hazy sunshine mid-week

WEDNESDAY: High pressure continues to nudge farther south in the wake of the front, bringing quiet weather across central Mississippi through mid-week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs rebounding into the 80s to near 90 by the afternoon with tolerable humidity levels. Hazy, smoky skies will also be a part of the day’s forecast – thanks to a flow pattern, filtering in, wildfire smoke from out west. Skies will remain mainly clear overnight with lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: High pressure remains part of the forecast as we head into the latter part of the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies – with another day of haze and smoke floating in the air. Expect highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. With tolerable humidity levels, heat stress will not be much of a factor. Lows will fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s as clouds begin to roll in late.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak disturbance emerging out of the Gulf of Mexico will kick up more clouds and an opportunity for a few showers through Friday. A gradually more ‘ridged’ pattern will bring heat and humidity flowing back into central Mississippi to levels similar to last week’s heat wave. Expect highs in the middle 90s with feels like temperatures between 103-108. A few hit and miss storm chances will also be in the mix amid a partly cloudy skies as a typical late summer pattern takes hold through much of next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

