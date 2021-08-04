Family seeking justice and answers after their loved one is shot and killed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A homicide investigation is underway after a Jackson woman is shot and killed.

The Jackson Police Department confirms that the victim is 33-year-old Candace Proctor.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

As Jasmine Proctor stands in her front yard scrolling through photos of her sister on her phone, she admits she’s heartbroken and in disbelief about what happened.

“It’s not easy, so no, we’re not ok,” said Jasmine, Candace’s youngest sister. “Nobody wants to get a call about their sister being deceased. For the moment, we don’t know what happened; we just know she was killed.”

According to the Jackson Police Department, the homicide happened on Alabama Avenue, east of Capitol Street.

Police said Proctor was found lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Jasmine said her sister did not live in the area she was found.

Family members describe the 33-year-old as an outgoing person who was loved by many, which makes this crime even harder for them to comprehend.

“Candace was a fun person; she was full of life,” Jasmine described. “Everybody that knows her knows that she’s the life of the party, so it’s hard to believe that somebody could do this to her.”

“It’s sad because of how they did her,” said Calvin Proctor, Candace’s brother. “They didn’t have to do her like that.”

Though family members are shook up about the crime, they said what’s even more frustrating is the fact that whoever is responsible for the killing is still out on the streets.

Now, they’re asking anyone with information to come forward and report it to the police.

“The people that did this, they need to be held accountable,” Jasmine expressed. “They need to speak up so my sister can get the justice that she deserves because what was done to her, it’s not right. Nobody should ever have to go through that.”

This marks the city’s 88th homicide of the year, according to our numbers.

At this time, an arrest has not been made.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to contact JPD or Crimestoppers and remember, you can report anonymously.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.