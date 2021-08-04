Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Explosion reported in Jones County; 1 hurt

An explosion was reported Wednesday morning in Jones County.
An explosion was reported Wednesday morning in Jones County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported explosion in Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened Wednesday morning on Job R Lane in the Mosellle area.

Officials say one person was injured and will soon be air lifted from Moselle Elementary School.

WDAM has a news crew headed to the scene of this developing story. We will report more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man turns self in, claims innocence in Pyle Ave. homicide investigation
30-year-old found dead in cell at Raymond Detention Center
Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring
Fargo Public Schools
State to ask governor to abolish the Holmes Co. school district
Parents have different views on mask requirements at Madison County School Board meeting Monday
Parents have different views on mask requirements at Madison County School Board meeting

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,821 new cases reported Wed.
This hearing is one of nine public hearings to be conducted across Mississippi.
Public invited to weigh in on redrawing of legislative districts
How to prepare kids to return to school
How to prepare kids to return to school
Hudspeth Regional Center hosts jobs fair Wed.