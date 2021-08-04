Explosion reported in Jones County; 1 hurt
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported explosion in Jones County.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened Wednesday morning on Job R Lane in the Mosellle area.
Officials say one person was injured and will soon be air lifted from Moselle Elementary School.
WDAM has a news crew headed to the scene of this developing story. We will report more information as it becomes available.
