WATCH: State Board of Education holds special session to determine fate of Holmes Co. schools
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State education leaders are holding a special session Tuesday to discuss the fate of Holmes County schools one day after accreditation officials determined that the district is under emergency.
This is the second and final step in a possible takeover that the Holmes County Consolidated School District is facing.
You can watch the meeting live here.
