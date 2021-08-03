Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

WATCH: State Board of Education holds special session to determine fate of Holmes Co. schools

Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools(Storyblocks)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State education leaders are holding a special session Tuesday to discuss the fate of Holmes County schools one day after accreditation officials determined that the district is under emergency.

This is the second and final step in a possible takeover that the Holmes County Consolidated School District is facing.

You can watch the meeting live here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring
Coroner identifies 29-year-old man killed on Pyle Avenue
J.T. Williamson discusses why he supported medical marijuana, but not Initiative 65.
Longtime radio host passes away after battle with cancer
Former Hinds County DA representing man involved in deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue
Police chase ends in Jackson.
One suspect arrested, one still on the loose following police chase into Jackson

Latest News

WLBT Live test 2
WATCH: State Board of Education holds special session to determine fate of Holmes Co. scho
WATCH: State Board of Education holds special session about Holmes Co. school's fate
WATCH: State Board of Education holds special session about Holmes Co. school's fate
WLBT @ 6
WLBT at 6a - 8/3/2021