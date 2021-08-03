Baby Faces
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunny and dry weather to start off the first full week of August, at least through Thursday.  High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but toward the end of this week, the humidity will return.  In fact, we are not expecting showers over the next couple of days.  However, showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 90s and overnight lows in the 70s.  We are still one month away from the peak of hurricane season.  For now, there’s only a twenty percent chance for development with an area in the far eastern Atlantic. Today’s high reached only 87 degrees after a morning low of 73.  The average high and low this time of year is 93 and 72.  Sunrise is 6:17am and the sunset is 7:55pm.  Also, there’s a new notification you’ll be getting on your phone.  Destructive severe thunderstorms with winds over 80mph and baseball size hail will now also trigger your phone as tornado warnings do.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

