Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Suspect in restroom sexual assault also attacked inmate, sheriff says

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a woman inside the restroom at Gulfport Premium Outlets.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The man arrested for brutally assaulting a woman at a Gulfport shopping center is now facing additional charges of assaulting inmates.

Andrew Malik Jones was arrested July 20 on charges of robbery and sexual battery after authorities say he pushed a woman into a bathroom stall, physically assaulted her, then raped her.

Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom

Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed to WLOX that Jones also assaulted an inmate in the Harrison County jail when he was brought in. Peterson said Jones was in general population at the time of this incident but has been in isolation since.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring
Man turns self in, claims innocence in Pyle Ave. homicide investigation
Former Hinds County DA representing man involved in deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue
J.T. Williamson discusses why he supported medical marijuana, but not Initiative 65.
Longtime radio host passes away after battle with cancer
Police chase ends in Jackson.
One suspect arrested, one still on the loose following police chase into Jackson

Latest News

Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
Jackson sees 88th homicide after woman found with gunshot wound to the head
Okolo Rashid is Co-Founder, President and Director of the Islamic Thought Institute at the...
City of Jackson seeking up to $5.5 million in bonds for planetarium, arts center