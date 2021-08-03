State to ask governor to abolish the Holmes Co. school district

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) announced Tuesday it would ask the governor to declare a state of emergency and abolish the Holmes County Consolidation School District.

SBE is following Monday’s recommendation by the Commission of School Accreditation, who determined an emergency existed within the district due to a failed audit.

The audit showed HCCSD has serious violations of federal and state law and accreditation standards, serious concerns regarding financial resources, inappropriate standards of governance, and a continued pattern of poor academic performance as related to the issues of noncompliance for the HCCSD.

Whenever the governor declares a state of emergency in a school district, the State Board of Education assigns an interim superintendent, which in this case will be Dr. Jennifer Wilson.

A state of emergency would make HCCSD a District of Transformation, which would result in the following:

The district’s accreditation could be withdrawn

The SBE would appoint an interim superintendent

The local school board would be temporarily disbanded

The SBE would become the governing body until the district is returned to local board leadership

An interim superintendent would remain in HCCSD until the district has sustained a grade of C or higher for five years.

An interim superintendent would work with district staff to correct all accreditation violations, while making raising student achievement the primary focus

If the governor agrees with the SBE, officials from the MDE will meet with the administration, faculty and staff of HCCSD after the declaration, followed by evening meetings with parents and community leaders.

The SBE requested the governor declare a state of emergency immediately. The SBE’s request will expire after August 17, 2021.

