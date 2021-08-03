Baby Faces
Parents protest masks in schools

Parents gathered on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, to...
Parents gathered on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, to protest a mask mandate issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards that affects children.(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Up until Monday, August 2, Louisiana schools had the right to make mask-wearing for kids in K-12 optional but with the stroke of a pen, Gov. John Bel Edwards turned that option into a mandate.

“The least we can do is put a mask on,” pleaded Edwards.

Health care workers say that even though a child may never develop severe symptoms, they can still pass it along to others who may be at risk. US Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), who is also a doctor, said people should listen to health care leaders.

“The reasons for the mandate would be that the older student is capable of transmitting to others if he or she is not vaccinated, even though they are ‘a kid,’” said Cassidy. “For all practical purposes, they’re an adult and for the younger with Delta, they still may be likely to transmit to others even if they themselves have no symptoms.”

Outraged by the governor’s mandate and having to send their kids back to school with a mask, several parents gathered Tuesday, August 3, on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to protest.

“I think it’s one step shy of child abuse,” said Martina Brown, a mother of four. “We have conflicting evidence from different scientists. Our voices are being suppressed. We’re being censored on social media.”

Brown and the other parents say the psychological and emotional health of their kids is not a right or left-leaning issue but rather one that all parents can get behind.

“I used to be Democrat, but basically, what the Democrats have been doing has driven me closer to the other way. But I know people on both sides, whether they’re Democrats or if they’re Republican, these are our children. These are our children,” added Brown.

Most schools are scheduled to begin Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

