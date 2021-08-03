Overnight crash knocks down power line on Bailey Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Power lines are down after an overnight crash Tuesday.

The incident happened on Bailey Avenue and Monument Street in Downtown Jackson.

A car crashed into a pole around 2 a.m. bringing down power lines and knocking out power to the area.

Traffic lights are out at the intersections and Tuesday morning, Jackson police directed traffic around the blocked area.

Crews are working to remove the downed power lines.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

