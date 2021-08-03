Baby Faces
Meet the woman with the world’s largest mouth, according to Guinness

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Connecticut woman’s larger-than-life mouth has landed her in the records books.

Samantha Ramsdell, 31, has amassed quite the following on TikTok, where she says she’s constantly challenged and inspired to show off her impressive mouth and eating talents. She can fit an entire large order of French fries and nearly an entire green apple in her mouth.

“I never thought it would be possible to this famous off my mouth, but it’s incredible,” she told Guinness World Records, which recently awarded her the title of world’s largest mouth gape (female).

Samantha Ramsdell, 31, can fit an entire large order of French fries in her mouth, which stretches to a massive 6.52 centimeters (2.56 inches). Guinness World Records recently awarded her the title of world’s largest mouth gape (female).(Source: @SamRamsdell5/TikTok via CNN)

Ramsdell’s mouth stretches to a massive 6.52 centimeters (2.56 inches), according to Guinness. When measured across, it reaches 10 centimeters (4 inches).

Ramsdell says she’s always known she had a big mouth – and was bullied for it growing up – but now, her title allows her to embrace something that once made her feel insecure.

@samramsdell5

Can I do the Wendy’s Double Baconator in one bite?! #wendys #mukbang #mealme @mealmematt

♬ cooking video - cooking

“Being 31 and being able to get a record for something that really I was so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small, it’s great because now it’s like one of the biggest, best things about me,” she told Guinness.

She now refers to her mouth as her “superpower” because it makes her special and different from everyone else.

The record holder for largest mouth gape (male) is Isaac Johnson, a 16-year-old from Minnesota. His gape measures in at 10.175 centimeters (4 inches).

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

