MDOT: Vehicle crash on I-220 before I-55 South cleared

(MDOT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a vehicle crash which occurred in Madison County on Tuesday has been cleared.

MDOT says the crash happened on I-220 before I-55 South around 6:13 p.m.

All northbound lanes were blocked while just the left southbound lane was affected.

The crash was cleared around 7:20 p.m.

