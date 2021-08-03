MDOT: Vehicle crash on I-220 before I-55 South cleared

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a vehicle crash which occurred in Madison County on Tuesday has been cleared.

MDOT says the crash happened on I-220 before I-55 South around 6:13 p.m.

All northbound lanes were blocked while just the left southbound lane was affected.

The crash was cleared around 7:20 p.m.

